Only issue I have is I now have like a scrapping noise in suspension drivers side when I bounce around a bit. Gave it a good hosing down and sprayed some Inox Lanolin Lubricant. No noise on normal road conditions need to test off road perhaps a bit too much sand underneath. Had a great day up at Double Island Point Saturday, sand was really soft lots of 4x4 bogged blocking the entrance on and off the beach. Jeep made it no problems however even with a lift was still dragging sand underneath.Only issue I have is I now have like a scrapping noise in suspension drivers side when I bounce around a bit. Gave it a good hosing down and sprayed some Inox Lanolin Lubricant. No noise on normal road conditions need to test off road perhaps a bit too much sand underneath.