Windscreen washers Picked up my new diesel Laredo last week and tried to use the windscreen washers today. The wipers worked but not the washers - front or rear. I cant hear any pump sounds either. Dealer is an hour away so I would like to fix it myself if possible. Wondering if a wire has been dislodged when the skid plates and Bullbar were fitted but I don't know where to look.

Any suggestions? Picked up my new diesel Laredo last week and tried to use the windscreen washers today. The wipers worked but not the washers - front or rear. I cant hear any pump sounds either. Dealer is an hour away so I would like to fix it myself if possible. Wondering if a wire has been dislodged when the skid plates and Bullbar were fitted but I don't know where to look.Any suggestions? Last edited by MisterJ; 4 Hours Ago at 04:00 AM .