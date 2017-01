fitting recovery points to 2014 gc limited with arb bullbar So it turns out i have a tow point not rated recovery point with the arb bullbar . Has anyone fitted a recovery point to a GC with arb bullbar and what modifications were needed .



Thanks So it turns out i have a tow point not rated recovery point with the arb bullbar . Has anyone fitted a recovery point to a GC with arb bullbar and what modifications were needed .Thanks