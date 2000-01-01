 MUST READ: Aftermarket Jeep Parts Australia - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default MUST READ: Aftermarket Jeep Parts Australia
Consumer warning about Aftermarket Jeep Parts Australia / James Bartlett

This announcement is for:

ConsumerMotor industry

Consumer Protection has issued a warning about a Perth business selling Jeep parts and accessories which takes money from consumers but in many cases fails to deliver.

A total of 24 complaints have been received against Aftermarket Jeep Parts Australia and owner James Alan Bartlett from consumers around Australia who have ordered parts online but didnt receive the goods. Nine complaints remain outstanding where consumers who have paid a total of $11,230 have either not received their goods or a refund.

Although the business operates an accessories shop in Yangebup, the complaints relate to online orders made via the website www.aftermarketjeep.com.au.

Acting Commissioner for Consumer Protection David Hillyard said Mr Bartlett has so far not cooperated with attempts to resolve the outstanding complaints.

Consumer law states that goods must be supplied within a reasonable time and traders must not accept payments for goods and then fail to deliver, Mr Hillyard said.

Aftermarket Jeep Parts Australia has taken a substantial amount of money from consumers who have not received their goods, and Mr Bartlett has so far failed to fulfil his promises to refund their money.

Until the remaining complaints are resolved and we can be assured that orders placed on the website will result in the goods being delivered within a reasonable time, we caution consumers about using the website of this business to buy Jeep parts and accessories.

Consumers who have had unsatisfactory dealings with Aftermarket Jeep Parts Australia and James Bartlett can contact Consumer Protection by email consumer@commerce.wa.gov.au or by calling 1300 30 40 54. General information about consumer rights is available on the Consumer Protection website www.commerce.wa.gov.au/cp.

Media contact (Consumer Protection)
No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum

