DoubleBlackOffroad
PureCaboose
Turn AC Compressor into air compressor?
Has anyone pulled out their AC and turned the compressor into an air compressor?

There is plenty of write ups on how to lubricate the compressor once the gas is removed, and I am thinking of pulling out all the under dash crap (the heat exchanger etc) as I don't use the air conditioner. I know it turns on with the demister, but other than that it never gets used.

In summer I run around with no top (mostly), a bikini top if might rain and in winter it is the bikini top and a rear window.

Going to get the gas removed by my local workshop properly, then do the rest myself. Will also fit in with my dedicated transmission cooler and I can removed the heat exchanger from between the inter-cooler and the radiator.

Anyone else done this, or though about doing this?

Greg
Greg Pointing
Private Guide & Instructor
www.highlandsadventureco.com.au

Nanook
Default
Probably cheaper and easier to fit an ARB onboard air system which also won't affect your re-sale value (if that's important to you).

Not many people out there would buy a car without it anymore. I know I wouldn't these days.
Cheers,
Jamie
