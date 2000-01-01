Buying a new jk Hi everyone first time poster.



My mrs and I are looking at buying a 2017 jk Wrangler and we are not sure which one to purchase. We want manual but if the autos are better we can step up to the rubicon supposedly.

We were quoted 49k for a manual jk unlimited 4door inc renegade pack does this sound about right ?

Have a few questions below if you could help us out.



- Which motor do you guys recommend the 2.8td or the pentastar 3.6l

- is the rubicon worth the extra money

- is the dana 30 front diff able to take some abuse off-road. We won't be going nuts but I am looking at jeeps for the live axle fronts instead of the ifs vehicle we have owned.



