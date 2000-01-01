Unfortunately the JK has now gone so I've sorted out all of the bits and pieces I had in the garage. All of these were bought for an MY10 JKU CRD Auto. Some will fit other model JK's but that is what I bought them for.
Synergy Jeep JK Steering Stabilizer Tie Rod Clamp (PPM-8003)
New, never fitted.
$50
Rugged Ridge JK A-Pillar Switch Pod With Switches
New, still boxed, never fitted
$75
Sydney Filters Jeep Wrangler 2.8L CRD Filter Kit. Contains:
1 x Oil Filter (Cooper 68032204AB, 68032204AA)
1 x Fuel Filter (Sakura 60816460/46797379)
1 x Air filter (Westfil 53034019AD)
There are also 3 extra air filters, so 4 in total
All new, unused, still boxed
$75 total for all 6 filters
JK Front Wheel Bearing/Hubs
2 x Timken HA5900242
New, unused, still boxed. 1 was test fitted but removed without ever being driven on.
$85 each, or both for $150
Carolina Metal Masters Billet Grab bar with Ram mount
Used for a few months then removed. In as new condition. Boxed and wrapped as new.
$150
AEV Procal Module
Reset all settings back to factory before selling the JK so this is unlocked and able to be used on another JK. Boxed and in as new condition.
$150
Dirty Dog Cargo Net (full divider) for JKU
Used but still in great condition
$150
Centre console cover panel (MOPAR 1-1CG44XDVAB)
New, unused and still boxed.
$50
All of the above are pick up costs. Happy to post at buyers expense.
All of the below are free to a good home, pick up only.
- Standard JK recovery hook & OE bumper brackets
- OE Plastic Front Bumper - Used with some marks but no dents
- OE side steps - Used with some marks. No fixing bolts
- Synergy Suspension JK RHD Steering Stabiliser Bracket (PPM-8094) - New and unused but bracket only, no fixings/bolts
- OE Carpet mats with non-slip spike backing
- 4 x JK Rear wheel studs
- OE Spare wheel carrier (w/o brake light)
Here is a link to some photos of these.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2tw8py2nj...WOf-XEb2a?dl=0
Please PM me if interested or if you have any questions. I will check this thread but I don't get on the forum as much as I used to so PM's will be better as I will get notified when I receive a message.