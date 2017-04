Getting lift certified in NSW Hi all,



If so, any recommendations in Brisbane? Hi all,I have a 2008 Jk unlimited diesel auto. Had 2.5 inch lift installed by Murchison Products in Brisbane.I am now living in NSW and need an engineers certificate to have it registered. The nearest bloke who can do it is over an hour away. It has turned into a bit of a nightmare trying to get him to do it.I am just wondering if I can get an engineer in QLD to issue a certificate that would be recognised in NSW.If so, any recommendations in Brisbane?