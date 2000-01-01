Roy Lunn, father of the Ford GT40, modern SUV, dies at 92 A mechanical and aeronautical engineer who led development of the first Jeep Cherokee and Ford's original GT40, Roy Lunn helped pioneer unitized bodies for SUVs to help meet fuel-economy requirements.













Read More...



A mechanical and aeronautical engineer who led development of the first Jeep Cherokee and Ford's original GT40, Roy Lunn helped pioneer unitized bodies for SUVs to help meet fuel-economy requirements.

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com