How much $ am I looking at? Hello,I am weighing up the possibility of buying a JKU.I am after a 2010 (last model before interior got redesigned), Turbo diesel Unlimited wrangler. Standard, no modifications. Low kms (up to 150,000 would be fine for a diesel?).How much $ am I looking at?