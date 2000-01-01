Quote:
|
I need some advice.
My sad story: I purchased a 2004 GC 2.7 CRD with 230k km just under a year ago. I got a mechanical warranty with the vehicle. I've done less than 3000 kms with the vehicle. Two months ago while I was driving all the gauges died but the vehicle kept running, had full power etc. This happened two or three times and then the windows stopped working. Took it to a local auto electrician who traced the issues with the gauges to an electrical control circuit located around the gear shift. During the time the vehicle was in his shop the vehicle wouldn't start.
He took off the engine cover and discovered "black death", particularly bad around the no 3 injector. Spoke to the insurers and they agreed to replace all the injectors with new Bosch ones. Finally got the vehicle back two weeks or so ago but something was off. The vehicle smoked terribly (a darkish grey) while idling and this continued when I was driving it. There was also a gruffness in the idling and under acceleration which wasn't there before the injectors were replaced.
Took the vehicle to a local mechanic to sort out the smoking issue, he didn't touch anything but told me that he had spoken with the agents (located 3.5 hours away) and that the injectors had to be coded. Underwriters said there's no need to code the injectors, after some arguments vehicle was placed on truck and sent to agents. They "coded" the injectors. Now the vehicle is smoking as badly under idling as before but even worse, when driving there is a LOT of constant smoke and when I let the gearbox kick back there is a tremendous amount of dark black smoke that's released in a massive cloud... Spoke to the agents who, in typical fashion, do not give a damn. They told me that the vehicle is "breathing" badly through the oil filler hole. I checked this and while there is a bit of smoke emitted under idling when the oil cap is off the vehicle never ever smoked like this until the injectors were replaced. Of course now the guy who installed the injectors is shrugging his shoulders (his mate who is a mechanic said no coding is needed) and the agents are not interested as they did install the injectors. Driving back from the agents the vehicle (on a fill-the-tank basis) gave me 6.25 km per liter, as opposed to 9.5 before...
Caveat: I am the least technical person on this site. I've seen some posts which referred to replacement of injectors, subsequent smoking and EGR valve delete being proposed. I don't know what to do next- I would like to get the vehicle fixed up to sell it with a good conscience, but at the same time I don't want to throw good money after bad. Where do I start to look for the problem?
I can categorically confirm that the injectors DO require coding to the ECU, there is a specific procedure in the CRD manual. There is a number at the top of the injector in a circle e.g 2, this number needs to be coded to the ECU correctly so the engine knows how the injector delivers fuel.
Any good Chrysler dealer with a DRBIII or equivalent should be able to code the injectors correctly for you. It is a simple job, probably cost you around $200 to get this done.
There may be air in the system, this could create some roughness too, I'd check the fuel lines to see if you see air bubbles in the diesel.
Depending on who did the job, they may have not removed the old washer and the injector may be sitting to high and also causing problems. Get the injector re-coded and move on from there.
Jason