





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Search this Thread 1 53 Minutes Ago bodgie RubiconSlammer Join Date: Aug 2009 Location: Castle Hill, NSW Posts: 1,407 What Jeep do I drive?: WG Likes: 1 Liked 132 Times in 103 Posts bodgie's Garage Injector Coding Quote: I need some advice.



My sad story: I purchased a 2004 GC 2.7 CRD with 230k km just under a year ago. I got a mechanical warranty with the vehicle. I've done less than 3000 kms with the vehicle. Two months ago while I was driving all the gauges died but the vehicle kept running, had full power etc. This happened two or three times and then the windows stopped working. Took it to a local auto electrician who traced the issues with the gauges to an electrical control circuit located around the gear shift. During the time the vehicle was in his shop the vehicle wouldn't start.



He took off the engine cover and discovered "black death", particularly bad around the no 3 injector. Spoke to the insurers and they agreed to replace all the injectors with new Bosch ones. Finally got the vehicle back two weeks or so ago but something was off. The vehicle smoked terribly (a darkish grey) while idling and this continued when I was driving it. There was also a gruffness in the idling and under acceleration which wasn't there before the injectors were replaced.



Took the vehicle to a local mechanic to sort out the smoking issue, he didn't touch anything but told me that he had spoken with the agents (located 3.5 hours away) and that the injectors had to be coded. Underwriters said there's no need to code the injectors, after some arguments vehicle was placed on truck and sent to agents. They "coded" the injectors. Now the vehicle is smoking as badly under idling as before but even worse, when driving there is a LOT of constant smoke and when I let the gearbox kick back there is a tremendous amount of dark black smoke that's released in a massive cloud... Spoke to the agents who, in typical fashion, do not give a damn. They told me that the vehicle is "breathing" badly through the oil filler hole. I checked this and while there is a bit of smoke emitted under idling when the oil cap is off the vehicle never ever smoked like this until the injectors were replaced. Of course now the guy who installed the injectors is shrugging his shoulders (his mate who is a mechanic said no coding is needed) and the agents are not interested as they did install the injectors. Driving back from the agents the vehicle (on a fill-the-tank basis) gave me 6.25 km per liter, as opposed to 9.5 before...



Caveat: I am the least technical person on this site. I've seen some posts which referred to replacement of injectors, subsequent smoking and EGR valve delete being proposed. I don't know what to do next- I would like to get the vehicle fixed up to sell it with a good conscience, but at the same time I don't want to throw good money after bad. Where do I start to look for the problem?



Any good Chrysler dealer with a DRBIII or equivalent should be able to code the injectors correctly for you. It is a simple job, probably cost you around $200 to get this done.



There may be air in the system, this could create some roughness too, I'd check the fuel lines to see if you see air bubbles in the diesel.





Depending on who did the job, they may have not removed the old washer and the injector may be sitting to high and also causing problems. Get the injector re-coded and move on from there.



Jason I can categorically confirm that the injectors DO require coding to the ECU, there is a specific procedure in the CRD manual. There is a number at the top of the injector in a circle e.g 2, this number needs to be coded to the ECU correctly so the engine knows how the injector delivers fuel.Any good Chrysler dealer with a DRBIII or equivalent should be able to code the injectors correctly for you. It is a simple job, probably cost you around $200 to get this done.There may be air in the system, this could create some roughness too, I'd check the fuel lines to see if you see air bubbles in the diesel.Depending on who did the job, they may have not removed the old washer and the injector may be sitting to high and also causing problems. Get the injector re-coded and move on from there.Jason Last edited by bodgie; 50 Minutes Ago at 05:23 PM .

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread Show Printable Version Email this Page Search this Thread:



Advanced Search

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 06:14 PM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.









Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

