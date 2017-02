Cleaning MAP sensor on CRD Would I be OK just using standard brake cleaner to do this ???



Just got a check engine light this morning

Engine started OK but still there after a couple of re starts

Did the ignition key code routine but didnt throw up any codes

After I had done this started up and check engine light gone



