Brake lines rubbing on rear shocks Hi all



Just joined up and this is my first post so apologise in advance if it's in the wrong place.



Just installed a 2.5" suspension lift (springs and shocks) which required me to unhook the brake line bracket at the rear and drop it down with supplied extension bracket.



However the natural curve of the brake line causes it to now rest on the shocks (also new).



Is this common? I am thinking that any rubbing on the brake line can't be sustainable over a long period of time.



