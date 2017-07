Windshield washer resivoir Hi All, just been informed my windscreen washer reservoir is leaking and needs to be replaced. Dealer quoted $1000.00 just for the reservoir,WTF. Does anyone know the correct part # for a replacement part? Just want to compare with what I have found out of the US.

Regards

