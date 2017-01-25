 Best place to sell a modified Jeep? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Best place to sell a modified Jeep?
Hi guys

I'm trying to sell my 2012 JK Wrangler. It's got a few nice bits on it like AEV front bar, back bar, snorkel, bilstien shocks, CRD progressive springs, geometry kit, 33inch tyres etc. It's a one owner full logbook car.

I've had it listed on Gumtree, Facebook and Carsales but haven't been getting many hits. Any suggestions on where people have had the best luck selling them? I would have thought it would tick a few boxes for the right buyer but maybe people are put off by modifications? What's the market like for a 2012 V6 with 99,000km, how do you price the mods?

Any tips, leads or advice is appreciated...




Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Default
Are you on aussie JK experience face book page.
WH 5.7 Limited Navigator
No, I'll look into that... Thanks


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
