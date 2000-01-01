Hi Everyone!
Ive just picked up a pretty clean 1996 2.5 TD XJ. I love it, Ive always wanted a pre-facelift so finally found one. Ive owned a 1999 2.5TD until recently (dont worry, my brother bought it off me, so its still in the family) so know how to look after the diesel engine (Thanks to this site).
However, any Gremlins I should be wary off on the old ones? What should I check first? Electrics? Leaks? Rust wise it looks really good but will be rustproofing soon.
Also, the clutch pedal doesn't return fully, so have to pull it up with my foot after each gear change. I haven't had time to climb under and see if theres a spring yet that needs replacing but thought id ask anyway.
Any way, Good to be back!