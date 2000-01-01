My "New" 1996 2.5TD XJ Hi Everyone!



Ive just picked up a pretty clean 1996 2.5 TD XJ. I love it, Ive always wanted a pre-facelift so finally found one. Ive owned a 1999 2.5TD until recently (dont worry, my brother bought it off me, so its still in the family) so know how to look after the diesel engine (Thanks to this site).



However, any Gremlins I should be wary off on the old ones? What should I check first? Electrics? Leaks? Rust wise it looks really good but will be rustproofing soon.



Also, the clutch pedal doesn't return fully, so have to pull it up with my foot after each gear change. I haven't had time to climb under and see if theres a spring yet that needs replacing but thought id ask anyway.



1999 XJ Cherokee Red Limited 2.5TD

120,000+ Miles Likes: (1)

