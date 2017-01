Wrangler problems Iam new to this site and iam looking at spending between 35-40 grand on a long wheel base wrangler with manual transmission. What to know of any or main problems i should be looking for??? Sorry fotgot to mention v6. And advise will be appreciated. Andy Iam new to this site and iam looking at spending between 35-40 grand on a long wheel base wrangler with manual transmission. What to know of any or main problems i should be looking for??? Sorry fotgot to mention v6. And advise will be appreciated. Andy