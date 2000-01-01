2.5td XJ Temp sensor error? Hi All, I've just replaced my water pump and fan and have filled with water to flush system then add coolant.



My problem is before the waterpump went it was running fine temp wise. Now, within 5 mins of starting it the temp gauge is at 100anf then goes past. I turn off the engine, check the water and find the water is cold still.



Could my temp gauge or sensor be faulty? The water galley next to the rocker cover gets warm so know something's happening but the rad hoses are all cool to the touch as well. I used my laser thermometer on the rocker cover when it said it was overheating and that was only at 50 degrees c.



1999 XJ Cherokee Red Limited 2.5TD

120,000+ Miles