2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk priced from $86,995 Arguably the most ridiculous SUV in history is about to arrive. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] has announced that the new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be priced from $86,995, including destination, and order books are set to open on August 10. For those who don't know and clearly haven't been reading Motor Authority, the...











Read More...



Arguably the most ridiculous SUV in history is about to arrive. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] has announced that the new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be priced from $86,995, including destination, and order books are set to open on August 10. For those who don't know and clearly haven't been reading Motor Authority, the...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com