Brand new AEV call of duty winch mount and fairlead kit X2 Asking Price: AUD100 each kit Condition: pick up in Hughesdale, 3166 or pay for postage Location: Melbourne, 3166, Vic .



Selling 2 sets of AEV call of duty winch mount and fairlead kits.



Never used and just sitting in storage. Were bought a while ago to be used on my friend's and my JK, but we sold the Jeeps.



So these kits are unused and taking up room.



AUD100 each kit if picked up in Hughesdale, 3166.



Not too keen on posting, as they weigh a bit, but happy to do so if you pay for postage. around $28 to main cities.



Please text on 0410111731.

Thanks,

Danny



























