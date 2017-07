Jeep KJ Cherokee Rear Upper Control arm NEW with bushes Asking Price: AUD80 Condition: new Location: Hughesdale, 3166, Vic .



Selling one rear upper control arm with bushes and ball joint. It is brand new and never ended up being fitted to my wife's jeep kj cherokee.



Cleaning up the storage shed, so this has to go.



Grab it for AUD80 pick up in Hughesdale, 3166 or posted at your expense.



Roughly $28 to all main cities.



Text on 0410111731 please.

Thanks, Danny







Selling one rear upper control arm with bushes and ball joint. It is brand new and never ended up being fitted to my wife's jeep kj cherokee.Cleaning up the storage shed, so this has to go.Grab it for AUD80 pick up in Hughesdale, 3166 or posted at your expense.Roughly $28 to all main cities.Text on 0410111731 please.Thanks, Danny