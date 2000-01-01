2014 GJC tail light replacement hey guys...hope someone can help me...the wife reversed into a wall(with reversing sensors AND camera both functioning !!!) and has broken just the red lens with no other damage to the actual lights on our 2014 GJC ...a replacement is $1400 for the whole housing new !!! or $950 from a wreckers...which i cant justify......can you just buy the lenses and replace that ?...or i have been looking on the US's eBay and found some for $140usd plus $60 delivery for the whole thing...but would these have the orange blinkers you think or would just the red blink like they do over there.?... thanks in advance hey guys...hope someone can help me...the wife reversed into a wall(with reversing sensors AND camera both functioning !!!) and has broken just the red lens with no other damage to the actual lights on our 2014 GJC ...a replacement is $1400 for the whole housing new !!! or $950 from a wreckers...which i cant justify......can you just buy the lenses and replace that ?...or i have been looking on the US's eBay and found some for $140usd plus $60 delivery for the whole thing...but would these have the orange blinkers you think or would just the red blink like they do over there.?... thanks in advance