Looking to buy a wrangler Hi guys



new to the forums

I am sorry if I have posted this in the wrong section

I only signed up yesterday



As the title says

I am looking at buying a wrangler for road and off road in diesel but could consider petrol depending on the advantages and disadvantages

Money wise looking at spending at least $30k to $35k but the less the better as I plan to put in light bars, roof racks bull bars etc.



What year would you recommend

what should I be looking out for

what are any common problems

how much do they cost to service

How reliable are they? as I have had mixed reviews in regards to reliability.



Thank you for your help Hi guysnew to the forumsI am sorry if I have posted this in the wrong sectionI only signed up yesterdayAs the title saysI am looking at buying a wrangler for road and off road in diesel but could consider petrol depending on the advantages and disadvantagesMoney wise looking at spending at least $30k to $35k but the less the better as I plan to put in light bars, roof racks bull bars etc.What year would you recommendwhat should I be looking out forwhat are any common problemshow much do they cost to serviceHow reliable are they? as I have had mixed reviews in regards to reliability.Thank you for your help