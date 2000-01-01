 Looking to buy a wrangler - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > GENERAL > General Jeep Chat
Reload this Page Looking to buy a wrangler


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
BRIVNG  BRIVNG is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Looking to buy a wrangler
Hi guys

new to the forums
I am sorry if I have posted this in the wrong section
I only signed up yesterday

As the title says
I am looking at buying a wrangler for road and off road in diesel but could consider petrol depending on the advantages and disadvantages
Money wise looking at spending at least $30k to $35k but the less the better as I plan to put in light bars, roof racks bull bars etc.

What year would you recommend
what should I be looking out for
what are any common problems
how much do they cost to service
How reliable are they? as I have had mixed reviews in regards to reliability.

Thank you for your help

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Nanook's Avatar
Nanook  Nanook is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Lake Macquarie, NSW.
Age: 48
Posts: 1,246
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 416
Liked 413 Times in 284 Posts
Default
This question has been asked a few times in the last week or so.

Here's a recent thread on the same subject that might be of use to you.

http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=148336

and another

http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=148280
__________________
Cheers,
Jamie
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 03:54 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.




Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=