Hi guys
new to the forums
I only signed up yesterday
As the title says
I am looking at buying a wrangler for road and off road in diesel but could consider petrol depending on the advantages and disadvantages
Money wise looking at spending at least $30k to $35k but the less the better as I plan to put in light bars, roof racks bull bars etc.
What year would you recommend
what should I be looking out for
what are any common problems
how much do they cost to service
How reliable are they? as I have had mixed reviews in regards to reliability.
Thank you for your help