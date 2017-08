Light bars & bi-xenon headlights Hi all, I was looking at a 1Lum light bar yesterday at a well known auto accessory store. When I said I had a MY 15 GC Overland the shop guy said they would not fit them because there have been a lot of instances of the light bar blowing the bi-xenon headlights. He did suggest that possibly Jeep have a particular wiring loom for light bars. Does anyone know anything at all about this?

Cheers, Steve. Hi all, I was looking at a 1Lum light bar yesterday at a well known auto accessory store. When I said I had a MY 15 GC Overland the shop guy said they would not fit them because there have been a lot of instances of the light bar blowing the bi-xenon headlights. He did suggest that possibly Jeep have a particular wiring loom for light bars. Does anyone know anything at all about this?Cheers, Steve.