Search this Thread 1 40 Minutes Ago adow I just registered Join Date: Feb 2017 Posts: 1 What Jeep do I drive?: KJ Likes: 0 Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts adow's Garage Have I a bought a car or a project? Bought a 2007 KJ Cherokee despite having a lifelong and loudly expressed contempt for Jeeps (and I know this is not the best way of introducing myself to this forum). Our other car is a VW Tiguan diesel (excellent) and I also have a 700 kg, 243 RWKW Puma Clubman sports car. In the past have had Landcruiser, Landrover, Hi-Lux, Subaru.

I bought the Jeep as a tow car for the Puma so that when I go away racing I can leave the VW with my wife - it's her car so it's only fair. The reasons for the decision to buy a Jeep was fairly simple - price. it was the only car that ticked all the boxes which was not going to cost a fortune. Proper 4WD capacity, RWD, auto, diesel, relatively low kms, no more than 10 years old. Anything Japanese costs twice what I paid. Also I have a friend who has a 2005 KJ and he's had a trouble free run.

Having paid for it (private sale) I was driving it around and almost immediately it threw up a engine warning - the low boost code (groan). Thanks to the advice on this excellent forum I was able to remove and clean the filthy MAP sensor which I suspect is the cause. So far so good. Cleaned the air sensor and the airfilter at the same time. Have also ordered cam belt kit and new aux belt and idlers from VM specialists, and a Pro Vent. I would like to blank off the EGR valve as well but it seems like the computer won't like that.

Initial impressions are good - it's certainly a very pleasant car to drive. Not as refined as the VW but solid and strong. I am hoping that I don't need to invest a lot of time and money in keeping it running but time will tell.

Cheers Alastair

Sponsored Posts 2 23 Minutes Ago lujabe Newbie Join Date: Jan 2015 Posts: 213 Likes: 28 Liked 100 Times in 58 Posts lujabe's Garage I think the biggest problem with Jeeps are the dealership service departments...



By owning a VW happily, you've first-hand experience of owning a brand that plenty of people consider rubbish. For what it's worth, I've owned a VW in the past and it was rock solid, but my folks have owned one and it was a piece of garbage. It was a good day if it didn't die for no reason or nothing fell off...



My folks have owned two Jeeps, and I have one now - 16 years and 200,000 of Jeep ownership between us and not a single breakdown. Yes, they've all had some issues, and all sorted under warranty, but fundamentally they've been highly dependable vehicles.



All that aside, once you get beyond the first few years I think it's really more a case of how the thing is maintained than the badge that's on the bonnet..



