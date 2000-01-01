While at the dealership paying for my 36k service, I asked what the next service costs would be... $900+ for my major service, A bit steep but I expect that from the dealership, I mention that my auto temps are 8-10 degs hotter lately and glad that will be changed in the next "major service" while I cringe at those costs, I check over the current service..
Replaced engine oil, and filter, $340 odd.... At that price I don't even get a new air filter...
I question is it worth being bent over just to maintain a strong stance incase of a warranty claim? (yes I know, people will say as long as the log books stamped, jeep can knock back a claim,However we all know how problematic it becomes if its not serviced by jeep)
so question is what parts/things have failed from your jk once it left the show room till it hit 3 years old.
Mine, only thing was Clock spring recall, have one 36k
I think it will be a good post for people considering buying the JK and servicing it themselves or getting their local workshop to do the service work and saving a bit of cash
I am just worried if I no longer take it to jeep and something major fails, the costs involved in replacing it because warranty will not be valid in their eyes