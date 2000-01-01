 3.6 JK owners, What problems have you had since buying (warranty work) - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Old 2 Hours Ago
Default 3.6 JK owners, What problems have you had since buying (warranty work)
While at the dealership paying for my 36k service, I asked what the next service costs would be... $900+ for my major service, A bit steep but I expect that from the dealership, I mention that my auto temps are 8-10 degs hotter lately and glad that will be changed in the next "major service" while I cringe at those costs, I check over the current service..

Replaced engine oil, and filter, $340 odd.... At that price I don't even get a new air filter...

I question is it worth being bent over just to maintain a strong stance incase of a warranty claim? (yes I know, people will say as long as the log books stamped, jeep can knock back a claim,However we all know how problematic it becomes if its not serviced by jeep)


so question is what parts/things have failed from your jk once it left the show room till it hit 3 years old.

Mine, only thing was Clock spring recall, have one 36k

I think it will be a good post for people considering buying the JK and servicing it themselves or getting their local workshop to do the service work and saving a bit of cash

I am just worried if I no longer take it to jeep and something major fails, the costs involved in replacing it because warranty will not be valid in their eyes

Old 1 Hour Ago
Nothing.

Sent from my F8331 using Tapatalk
'12 JK Rubicon V6 3.6L
'15 KL Trailhawk V6 3.2L
Old 1 Hour Ago
Nothing mechanically, but I am only at 45k after 3 years. Warranty runs out at the end of April
Old 22 Minutes Ago
Constant issues with the handbrake. They refuse to do anything because "it's self adjusting" so I add fail to self adjusting system to the list.
Seat belt retraction is poor.
Clutch issues. Jeep claim "noise is normal" and refuse to process a concern with my mechanics report. Insist on classifying it as "noise from clutch".
Sway bar disconnect fail. They don't know how to service it (ended up doing it myself). In the mean time they refused to address ECS issues until the sway was serviced.

They were good with warranty claim on starter motor and alternator bearings.

I won't let Fiat "engineers" near my Jeep Again. Warranty can be considered largely worthless imho. Frequently comes home worse.

Typical issues to fail in that three year period for JKs that actually go
Off road:

1. Universal joint fails.
2. The clutch as mentioned, especially if you get the jeep wet.
3. Sway bar disconnect - the control chip is not water proof, it's in a non water proof area, and it's low on the vehicle to guarantee getting wet.
4. Handbrake as mentioned.

Watch for them doing software upgrades you haven't asked for and kill your Procal system as well as create new and innovative problems.

Much of this is known design weaknesses where Jeep try to keep warranty cost under control by wall jobs, couldn't replicate, try again next time style answers.

If you're not wheeling much you might not experience any of it. If you are wheeling with intent just find a good off road specialist. It sort of just goes with the Jeep experience unfortunately.

Recent jeep ads for 5 year Warranty are imo laughable, why not call it lifetime? Won't mean anymore than it does now.
