2004 WJ Grand Cherokee 2.7 CRD Hi

New to This site & Hoping Theres a Jeep Guru On Here That Doesnt mind Sharing some Info .. Have a 2004 Grand Cherokee 2.7 CRD Had fuel Issues lack of power & Constantly starving for Fuel till the point she no start Anymore .. its a Mates Car & was Quoted $6000 To repair Replaced High Pressure Pump & fuel Lines as were all Perished New filter & Return Valve Removed vacuum Pump Stripped & cleaned new seals checked valve ok & Just to be on The safe side added aftermarket 1-2psi Helper pump on Incoming Line before filter Bled System Still No Joy

Have read Plenty on Troublesome 5 cyl Engines & given Credit Most engines will preform alloted some TLC on a regular Basis .. Plugged in scanner No Fault Codes present checked all Perameters Looks good

