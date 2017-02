ARB Tow bars rated only for 1000kg?? G'day



I've got my first ever jeep, only a month ago.

2 door JK 2016 brand spanking new!

went to the ARB to install tow bar on it

i was told that the ARB tow bars (~$800 installed) only rated up to 1000kg

which is a bit lower figure than I hoped!!



Are there any other recommended alternatives?



Can 2 door JK can only carry 1000kg as trailer? G'dayI've got my first ever jeep, only a month ago.2 door JK 2016 brand spanking new!went to the ARB to install tow bar on iti was told that the ARB tow bars (~$800 installed) only rated up to 1000kgwhich is a bit lower figure than I hoped!!Are there any other recommended alternatives?Can 2 door JK can only carry 1000kg as trailer?