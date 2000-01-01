Diff Options Hi,



I replaced all the fluids/filters/etc. in my 1999 TJ Wrangler Sport.

I have the 5 speed manual AX-15.



The rear diff is missing some teeth, and in a nice way to say it, should be on its way out.

Oddly, i would never have known, as i don't get any noises or vibrations (from the diff at least), and no whining...so it's obviously not any hurry to fix.



So what i need to decide to do, is HOW to fix it...do i just replace it with another stock diff center, or an autolocker (but what brand? how do they go on the back?), or do i just save my pennies and get myself an air locker?



I would likely do front and rear at the same time.





The TJ is my daily driver, and, apart from 31s, is 100% stock standard.

I do regularly go offroad, and have done some pretty extreme (well, for me anyway) roads, but otherwise mostly road and beaches.



What would the best option be? Cost-wise i am not sure how much i want to spend...the jeep was only extremely cheap, and this is the first thing that i have found an issue.





Thanks for any help!



