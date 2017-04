Coolant refilling Gday all.

Just changed the radiator hoses on my 2012 diesel gc.

Found that the new coolant doesn't fill the radiator & motor completely when pouring through the overflow bottle. Had to top up the system by filling through the top radiator hose.

Is there a trick or other way that it should be done?

