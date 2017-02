KK 17" Wheels/Tyres Hi Guys,



I just purchased a 2012 Cherokee Jet! I do a bit of light off roading/adventuring and I don't see the standard 20" rims being suitable



Can anyone recommend some Black/Matte Black 17" Wheel and Tyre combo's for the Jet?

I would go down to 16" though I've heard the calipers wont fit. I realise there are a few threads regarding Wheels and Tyres but I'm having a bit of trouble finding anything online...



