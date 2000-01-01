Erratic engine RPM while crusing along 2.8lt CRD 2006 Libery Good morning, I have an unusual problem with my vehical.

I keep the accelerator as steady as possible, but the engine rpm will increase 200rpm, count 123, then it will decrease 200rpm.

And I notice a puff of smoke out the tail pipe each time.

The engine check light comes on when the engine is started and remains on.

I have a very basic OB2 reader, I have connected it, it does its thing, but says "no errors".

I service the vehical regularly myshelf, have replaced timming belts, fliters, ect and understand the basic engine systems.

Any sugestions of where to look for problems, or if you have experienced this problem and how you solved the problem, would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks

