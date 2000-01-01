 I Cooked my clutch...... - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default I Cooked my clutch......
Hi Guys,

I just spent a week up on Fraser fishing on a boys trip, and I managed to cook the clutch pulling one of my mates out. Great week and lots of fish so that was good.

Got a 2006 2.8L CRD Manual.

Does anyone know where I can get a replacement from. I got the last one for some guys north of Brisbane, but that was only 1.5 years ago and I have not put too much km on the car... so not going to them again.

I have got a good mechanic near my place who is happy to install the clutch for me, I just need to buy it. Have bought parts from OS before, just looking for a good brand/make so that it lasts a bit longer than the last one.

Any advise is appreciated.

Thanks Steve

I just replaced the one in my JK with an aftermarket one from Morris 4x4. (Forum sponsor.)

Arrived in about a week from the US.
I dunno if the following companies make a clutch for your model but they are good reputable clutch makers that have been in the business for a long time and I have used their products on other makes over the years without concerns or comebacks.

PBR,
Exedy,
Centerforce is a clutch maker specialising in clutches for high performance vehicles, but they may make a standard performance clutch for everyday drivers.
