I Cooked my clutch...... Hi Guys,



I just spent a week up on Fraser fishing on a boys trip, and I managed to cook the clutch pulling one of my mates out. Great week and lots of fish so that was good.



Got a 2006 2.8L CRD Manual.



Does anyone know where I can get a replacement from. I got the last one for some guys north of Brisbane, but that was only 1.5 years ago and I have not put too much km on the car... so not going to them again.



I have got a good mechanic near my place who is happy to install the clutch for me, I just need to buy it. Have bought parts from OS before, just looking for a good brand/make so that it lasts a bit longer than the last one.



Any advise is appreciated.



