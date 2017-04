Ignite 7" LED Light Inserts - Introductory Offer To complement our range of Hella and Lightforce driving lights, we have added the Ignite 7" LED inserts to the range of products in our showroom.



We can supply and fit these lights to your JK wrangler for $825 as an introductory offer. They are a huge improvement over the standard H4 lights the JK comes with.



Here are some photos of the inserts fitted to our shop JK











