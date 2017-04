Roadworthy Tyre Width Hi guys,



Just getting a roadworthy done and got pinged for having 295s on it Can't find the info on the Vicroads PDF about width, instructions on the defect just say put 245s on. The mechanic said vicroads have been cracking down on it the last 6 months.



Does anyone know the Vic rules for tyre width?



