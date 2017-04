Help KK Limited Tyres Hi all



Took my 2011 KK CHerokee limited CRD to the beach this weekend and had some serious issues on the soft stuff. Kept getting bogged, wheels would spin and could not get myself out with max trax.



Wondering if anyone can reccommend a tyre that will work better on sand (without having to change the rims or get a lift), My current tyres are not off-road tyres (Sumitomo 235/60 18R). If I absolutely must change the rims to a smaller size, what would be my options?



Any help appreciated.



Cheers



