1 Hour Ago
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Brisbane, Bayside
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Report on a couple of recall Letters
Hi Guys,

I have been getting some recall letters since I bought my 2006 CRD 2 years ago, but have never really paid any attention to them, until my Wife got sick of fetching registered letters from the post and said I need to sort them out.

I called Jeep in Mt Gravatt Last week and they said I can bring the car in on Tuesday. Letters were for the R13 and N46 I think(clutch safety spring and tow/protection bar).

Dropped the car off at around 10:30 and they called me at 13:30 and said it was all good to collect.

Not sure what they did with the spring replacement, but they replaced the secondhand tow bar (Hayman Reese) I bought for $200 with a brand new one.

Basically very happy with everything and the service they gave me.

