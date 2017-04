2006 golden eagle .. who has had a opd fail . hi there , ive just bought a golden eagle pretty cheap with 230k on the clock under $7000 it has a full service history by has high kilometers .im fising this as a base for my diesel l build up .



my question is how many cases of oil pump failure have we seen in Australia and what are the main symptoms of opd failiure



the reason I ask is i have to drive it 800km home in two days .





