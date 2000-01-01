Front end noise Hi all.



So. The wk2 has done a bit over 30k. Overall we're very happy with everything obout our purchase. Especially loving the quiet ride. Up until now.



We've been getting a whirring sound from the front end. It increases in tempo and volume the faster we go. Doesn't change pitch with engine speed though. I thought it might be the thermo fan issue, but my jeep is a petrol v6. Just to be sure, I even mounted my go pro in the engine bay, behind the front wheel and under the car. Really couldn't make out the sound. It's definitely louder inside and vibrates through the steering wheel.



Took it into jeep.



They say it's the front bearings OR maybe the transfer case.



I'll try and post the GoPro footage. Was a little bit interesting.



Posted for your info.



Will keep you guys up to date on what happens.





