NEW Wrangler owner Hi all,



I purchased a 2014 JK Sport 2 Door today after being without a 4wd for a week. Have spent the last 5 1/2 years owning and enjoying an FJ Cruiser from Tasmania to the High Country and Fraser Island and everywhere in between.



Looking forward to doing it all again in a Jeep.



After signing the contract I drove straight to DBOR to speak to the experts on a few things I want done...2" Lift - Rear Bar - HD Tyre Carrier etc I will probably have a drive for a few weeks before pulling the trigger on that.



Anyway a couple of questions I have not yet answered are regarding the following so would appreciate any tips or guidance for people to work on here in Melbourne or products:



- Dual Battery Setups

- Rear Storage (will be removing the rear seats)



Thats it for now....I look forward to many years of Jeeep ownership...as after this one I will probably roll into a JL in a few years time.



Cheers



