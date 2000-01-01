Supercharger? My TJ has been on a low 5lb boosted supercharger for the last 10 years, it never had a problem in all that time and ran beautifully. I've been thinking lately of increasing boost now that I'm pulling a heavier camper trailer, which means increasing fuel flow, enricher and MAP sensors etc. I'm currently running 5lb boost with the stock mapping, kicking out around 290hp and an extra 50 nm of torque over stock. Looking to increase boost to around 8-10lb. I'm thinking I'll need to upgrade to 33-35lb fuel injectors. Anyone done this and can recommend some fuel injectors? I'm looking at Split Second for the Enricher and MAP Sensor. Any recommended Tuners here in Brisbane Southside area? My TJ has been on a low 5lb boosted supercharger for the last 10 years, it never had a problem in all that time and ran beautifully. I've been thinking lately of increasing boost now that I'm pulling a heavier camper trailer, which means increasing fuel flow, enricher and MAP sensors etc. I'm currently running 5lb boost with the stock mapping, kicking out around 290hp and an extra 50 nm of torque over stock. Looking to increase boost to around 8-10lb. I'm thinking I'll need to upgrade to 33-35lb fuel injectors. Anyone done this and can recommend some fuel injectors? I'm looking at Split Second for the Enricher and MAP Sensor. Any recommended Tuners here in Brisbane Southside area? __________________

Supercharged TJ on 35/14.5" Nitto Mud Grapplers