1999 tj Wrangler
Asking Price: 6000
Make: Jeep
Model: TJ
Year: 1999
Condition: good
Odometer KM: 147,000
Rego State: Vic
Good clean low 147,000k Tj with 3.5" lift and Amercan Racing Alloy Rims
5sp 4l with cruise control.
Selling without roadworthy or reg however it is currently registered and on the road.

I bought it at 137,000 and have had it for maybe two years. It has been garaged the whole time and was a Melbourne car before me so no rust issues or any hidden nasties. a good honest jeep.

Stuff worth pointing out...

The tyres (all four are low)
Exhaust (It's cactus and needs a new system.. right now it's LOUD)
The soft top is operational but tired. a fresh one would be the go.

I didn't do much to it when I got it. I bought a stainless intake manifold and had a local mechanic put it in for me as the original had that classic crack at the bottom weld.
Starts first time EVERY time.
Has quick release sway bar end rods.

Located in Apollo Bay. Happy to work with keen buyers to transport.

