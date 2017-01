Sway Bar Disconnects - Small Maintenance Issue Just something I found yesterday.....



Heard a clicking noise when the body would roll left or right when the axles articulated...like over an off set speed hump or leaving/entering a driveway obliquely etc.



Traced it to the sway bar end link nuts had slightly loosened on the front sway bar. (DBOR's 0-2" disconnect set)



Just thought people might want to add these to their maintenance inspections....ie, toss a spanner on them at service time and check they're tight. Just something I found yesterday.....Heard a clicking noise when the body would roll left or right when the axles articulated...like over an off set speed hump or leaving/entering a driveway obliquely etc.Traced it to the sway bar end link nuts had slightly loosened on the front sway bar. (DBOR's 0-2" disconnect set)Just thought people might want to add these to their maintenance inspections....ie, toss a spanner on them at service time and check they're tight.