I've had a search but didn't find any posts about fitting Hayman Reece Weight Distrib I have recently upgraded to a larger caravan and thought it wise to also upgrade the weight distribution hitch for safety.

One pic shows the standard Jeep hitch in the OME towbar. The second shows the new Hayman Reece weight distribution hitch as supplied by the local dealer. I feel the new hitch is out way too far from the towbar. Although there is one more hole to go, the hitch is in tight.

Are there any other Grand owners that have had similar experiences?







Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk I have recently upgraded to a larger caravan and thought it wise to also upgrade the weight distribution hitch for safety.One pic shows the standard Jeep hitch in the OME towbar. The second shows the new Hayman Reece weight distribution hitch as supplied by the local dealer. I feel the new hitch is out way too far from the towbar. Although there is one more hole to go, the hitch is in tight.Are there any other Grand owners that have had similar experiences?Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk __________________

WK2 Laredo CRD QuadraLift Towbar Last edited by WG01; 5 Minutes Ago at 01:57 PM . Reason: Leftout text whilst using tapatalk