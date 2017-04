WTB various TJ wrangler parts To Suit: TJ wrangler Location: Melbourne As described i am chasing.



a new or near new soft top



front doors to suit TJ.



Snorkel new or 2nd hand.



front winch bar.



rocksliders/steps.



If someone is wrecking or wants to change or upgrade i would be interested.



Thanks guys



Kim As described i am chasing.a new or near new soft topfront doors to suit TJ.Snorkel new or 2nd hand.front winch bar.rocksliders/steps.If someone is wrecking or wants to change or upgrade i would be interested.Thanks guysKim