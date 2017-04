CRD crossmember Does anyone know if a 09 Synergy hd crossmember will fit a 2012?



I have one in the 09 CRD, want to put it in the 12, don't want to go to the trouble of pulling them out if it won't fit





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Does anyone know if a 09 Synergy hd crossmember will fit a 2012?I have one in the 09 CRD, want to put it in the 12, don't want to go to the trouble of pulling them out if it won't fitSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

My greatest fear in life is that when I die, my wife sells my jeep for what I told her I paid for it __________________