5 x WJ 16" Wheels & Tyres Asking Price: $200 To Suit: WJ Jeep Size: 16 x 7, 245/70/16 Condition: GC Location: Albany Creek, Brisbane Selling 5 wheels with tyres to suit WJ.



Tyres are Bridgestone Dueler A/T's. 2 have around 6mm above wear indicator, 2 are worn on the inside and have around 2-3mm above the wear indicator at the lowest. Bought tyres new a few years ago for $270 ea



Wheels are in good condition, no gutter rash















Selling 5 wheels with tyres to suit WJ.Tyres are Bridgestone Dueler A/T's. 2 have around 6mm above wear indicator, 2 are worn on the inside and have around 2-3mm above the wear indicator at the lowest. Bought tyres new a few years ago for $270 eaWheels are in good condition, no gutter rash

__________________