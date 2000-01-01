ABS ESP Lights Stay ON I need some help guys.



Recently a couple of dash lights stay on and are giving me some grief.

The ABS, ESP and BAS lights come on not long after start up and stay on. I have also heard a couple of clunks from underneath when going slow. It sounds like it is trying to disengage low range or similar.

She still drives fine but the brakes feel different too. I've heard it could be as simple as a wheel sensor.

Any ideas what could be causing this to happen. Not really keen to go to stealership unless i absolutely have to.

