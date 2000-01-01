 ABS ESP Lights Stay ON - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

USA4X4
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > XH Commander and WH Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page ABS ESP Lights Stay ON


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 56 Minutes Ago
NoMates's Avatar
NoMates  NoMates is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Townsville Nth Qld
Age: 45
Posts: 28
What Jeep do I drive?: XH
Likes: 0
Liked 4 Times in 4 Posts
Default ABS ESP Lights Stay ON
I need some help guys.

Recently a couple of dash lights stay on and are giving me some grief.
The ABS, ESP and BAS lights come on not long after start up and stay on. I have also heard a couple of clunks from underneath when going slow. It sounds like it is trying to disengage low range or similar.
She still drives fine but the brakes feel different too. I've heard it could be as simple as a wheel sensor.
Any ideas what could be causing this to happen. Not really keen to go to stealership unless i absolutely have to.
Thanks in advance.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 42 Minutes Ago
Clarky's Avatar
Clarky  Clarky is offline
Grand Obsession
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Wang NSW
Age: 49
Posts: 3,345
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 303
Liked 611 Times in 400 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
You have a faulty wheel speed sensor.
The noise you are hearing is the ABS system grabbing and releasing trying to determine the wheel speed.
__________________
QuadraDrive II CRD 2"Lift +30 rims 265/70/17 General SRL's, Saguaro, Runva, 185w led's
  #3  
Old 24 Minutes Ago
JamesLaugesen  JamesLaugesen is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Hills District, Sydney
Age: 33
Posts: 758
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 28
Liked 94 Times in 68 Posts
Default
If you have QDII it could also be activating the diff solenoids.
You can remove the fuse labeled "FDCM eLSD" to disable them if you need to drive in the mean-time.
  #4  
Old 23 Minutes Ago
NoMates's Avatar
NoMates  NoMates is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Townsville Nth Qld
Age: 45
Posts: 28
What Jeep do I drive?: XH
Likes: 0
Liked 4 Times in 4 Posts
Default
Thanks Clarky. I was hoping someone would tell me that. I didnt want it to be the FDCM or anything like that. Im guessing though that ill still have to scan it to see which one it is.
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 02:39 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.




Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=