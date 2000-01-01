Front diff locked on commander Hi all



Sorry if been discussed before ... but only seeing bits and pieces on here



Basically, appears my front diff has locked up on my limited commander, you can feel it jumping when turning and is hard to steer.



Background ... had it serviced last week, then went on a 1700km towing a car on a car trailer ... day after returning issue starting happening.



Jacked the front end up, wheels obviously winding up as released as soon as wheels cleared the floor.



Have tried running car without fuse 25 and crude attempt at cleaning front wheel sensors, but no good.



So my two theories..... (and hopefully the cheaper ones to fix)



One .. incorrect transfer/diff oil added during service



Or two ... wheel sensors failing



