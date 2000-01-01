 Air Locker - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Old 1 Hour Ago
eksjay
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 613
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 51 Times in 22 Posts
Air Locker
My 95 XJ Sport Classic never came with an LSD because they ran out of them [at the factory] during the time of the build. Hence, my rig was sugar coated with a nudge bar, silver grille, and a 6 stacker CD player. At the time, I was prepared to take a sugar hit.

Now that the sugar has finally worn off, I am thinking of finally installing an Air Locker, yes, 22 years later.

As you guys would appreciate, it is never too late with an XJ Cherokee to install anything new or do any mods. Even at 315K on the odo, the car is still in its infancy.

What would you recommend from your experience? Have your lockers let you down? Have they been good?

I am only looking for a rear locker that will get occasional use when it is needed. In my travels, I have done plenty of touring on outback tracks and side tracks, but I have never really gotten into any trouble where I would need them. A locker would be quite handy to "find new ground".....

Old 21 Minutes Ago
EricsTJ
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 19
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Have you done a dana 44 rear conversion yet? I do belive most xjs came out with a dana 35 and aparently arnt very strong

