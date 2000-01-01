Air Locker My 95 XJ Sport Classic never came with an LSD because they ran out of them [at the factory] during the time of the build. Hence, my rig was sugar coated with a nudge bar, silver grille, and a 6 stacker CD player. At the time, I was prepared to take a sugar hit.



Now that the sugar has finally worn off, I am thinking of finally installing an Air Locker, yes, 22 years later.



As you guys would appreciate, it is never too late with an XJ Cherokee to install anything new or do any mods. Even at 315K on the odo, the car is still in its infancy.



What would you recommend from your experience? Have your lockers let you down? Have they been good?



